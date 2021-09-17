Piers Morgan is set to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal which will see him host a new TV show airing in the UK, USA and Australia.

“I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break,” the presenter wrote on social media, announcing his news.

Morgan's new show will air on talkTV when the channel launches in early 2022 and as part of the deal, he will also publish two weekly online columns.