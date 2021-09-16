Piers Morgan thanked Meghan Markle for boosting his career after winning a broadcasting award at the Tric Awards in London.

The outspoken TV host won the best News Presenter gong on Wednesday evening and was later asked what the Duchess of Sussex would think of his success.

"Who cares?! Honestly, she’s been great for my career to be honest with you. I really want to thank her,” Morgan said.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter also reunited with co-host Susanna Reid on the red carpet, pipping her to the award later in the evening.