Celebrities share their best career advice at Pride of Britain Awards

Celebrities have revealed their most useful pearls of wisdom on the red carpet of this year’s Pride of Britain awards.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the 2025 ceremony at Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair, stars including singer and actress Beverley Knight, Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke and football icon Chris Kamara shared the best guidance they’ve learned throughout their careers.

“Smile and enjoy every moment,” Knight recommended. “Savour the moments as they come.”

The Pride of Britain returned for its 26th year, celebrating the unsung local heroes who have shown ‘bravery, courage, or made a significant difference’ in their community.