WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent is less than impressed with Amazon Prime Video’s teen horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer, describing it as ‘instantly forgettable’.

The series follows a group of teenagers who are involved in a fatal car accident. One year on, the group are haunted by messages from an anonymous source claiming to ‘know what they did last summer’. They realise they are being stalked by a murderer.