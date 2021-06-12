A recreated Iron Age house on the shores of Loch Tay has been gutted by a fire which broke out on June 11.

The Scottish Crannog Centre, which is also a museum of life in ancient Scotland, was hit by a devastating fire overnight.

The Iron Age roundhouse stood on stilts on the loch shore at Kenmore in Perthshire.

According to Mike Benson, the director of the Crannog Centre, the CCTV footage showed the fire took hold and destroyed the house in minutes.