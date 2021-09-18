Comedian Rosie Jones is being praised for her “amazing” takedown of the government’s social care reform proposal during Late Night Mash.

Appearing alongside Nish Kumar, Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, said the government have "absolutely no f**king clue".

Addressing ‘Build Back Better’, Jones said: “The Tories tried to justify the removal of essential support by claiming that it helped improve independence.

"That’s like the proverb about giving a man a fish: it works, unless that man has no arms, no fishing rod, and lives in the desert.

“If you teach that man to fish, you killed him. Just give him a f**king fish!”