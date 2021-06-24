WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy heralds the All 4 Shane Meadows miniseries The Virtues a “vital watch”.

Lead character Joseph, played by Stephen Graham, is left devastated as his ex-wife and son move to Australia. He travels to Ireland to reacquaint with his sister, battling alcoholism and disturbing memories from his dark childhood.

Jacob heaps praise on Stephen Graham’s “great” performance, describing him as the “British Robert De Niro” and probably the “best actor to not yet receive an Oscar nomination”.