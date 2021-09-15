Simu Liu was confronted with hilarious stock model photos he appeared in as a model long before he shot to fame in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

The actor laughed at the images of himself posing as a construction worker, Zumba class participant and office worker on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The photos from 2014 are going viral online.

“If you’re a nice model, you get paid thousands of dollars, you walk the runway… if you’re a stock model, you get paid typically a base rate of a one-day shoot of $100,” Liu said.