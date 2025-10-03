Why Slow Horses is the best spy show on TV

If Slow Horses isn’t already your latest TV obsession, it soon will be. With Season five of the hit Apple TV+ drama rolling out weekly, Jackson Lamb and his band of MI5 misfits return to prove that espionage is about far more than martinis and tuxedos.

This week on Streamline, we explore Gary Oldman’s career-defining turn as the flatulent, foul-mouthed spymaster, how this “anti-Bond” thriller cleverly upends the spy genre, and why audiences can’t resist rooting for the underdog.

Catch more episodes of Streamline on Independent Culture on YouTube.