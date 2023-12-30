Stacey Solomon has surprised her whole family with a dream Christmas holiday to “paradise”.

The 34-year-old spoke of her “gratitude and luck” after she whisked her husband Joe Swash, their children, and other family members, away on holiday.

A total of 20 family members headed off on the trip which the Loose Woman star said she “never thought she'd be able to do.”

Sharing a clip to Instagram on Friday (29 December) the TV personality videoed her children, nieces, and nephews opening a box before jumping up and down with joy.

She captioned the post: “A special Christmas. For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas.”