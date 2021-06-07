Presenter Richard Ayoade and actor Steve Pemberton caused controversy at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards by swearing before the 9pm watershed.

After a nervous Paul Mescal gave an acceptance speech for his Leading Actor victory, Ayoade jokingly called the Normal People star a “b******.”

Pemberton’s slip-up came as his anthology series Inside No. 9 won the Scripted Comedy category.

Referring to the surreal process of accepting the award over a video call from a sofa, Pemberton said: “This is like the c******* episode of Gogglebox.”

It was the second year the awards, broadcast on the BBC, took place mid-pandemic.