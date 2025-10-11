Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies revealed her latest dance routine made her cry and accused partner Nikita Kuzmin of lying about how easy it is.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Friday (10 October), Amber admitted her rehearsals for the Foxtrot ahead of Saturday’s live show had her in “tears”.

The West End star and former Love Island contestant said: “He [Nikita] told me the Samba was the hardest and that was incorrect.”

The professional dancer interrupted: “Lies were told.”

Amber admitted: “The Foxtrot was impossible at the start of the week, there were tears.”