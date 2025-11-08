Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin passionately praised his partner Amber Davies following an impressive Salsa.

The pair performed to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester during Saturday’s live show (8 November), scoring a total of 38 out of 40 and earning high praise from the judges.

The actor was praised by her partner after she admitted previously struggling to find her identity in the competition.

He told her: “There is so much love for you, I don't want any actress, I want the real Amber with me every day as long as it is possible.”