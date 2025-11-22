Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin was visibly emotional as his family watched from the audience during the Blackpool special on Saturday (22 November).

The professional dancer, who is partnered with Amber Davies, was born and raised in Ukraine before moving to Italy aged nine. He spoke publicly in 2022 about his concern for his grandmother, who was living in Ukraine as the nation was invaded.

“ To see my mum and my dad, I owe them all my life. The only reason why I'm here today is just because of them, and to see them happy and proud is my dream come true,” he said while fighting back tears during Saturday’s episode.

He posted a collection of photos of his family on Instagram in July with the caption: “A bit sad thinking that this was the last time seeing my family until Christmas. Would love to have them here in London with me.”