The iconic fake ID obtained by the character Fogell in the 2007 comedy Superbad bore the name “McLOVIN” and listed his birthday as 3 June 1981 – which would make him 40 today.

In the teen flick, high school ‘losers’ Seth and Evan, played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, are on a mission to lose their virginity before graduation. They enlist the help of Fogell, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who gets his hands on a driver’s license to try and buy them all booze for a party.

The document is hilariously unbelievable, listing a Honolulu address and no first name.