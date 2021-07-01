Quentin Tarantino has been reflecting on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein and wishes he had ‘done more’ to intervene.

The director has admitted to knowing that Weinstein made ‘unwanted advances’ toward women, but says he didn’t know the full extent of the misconduct.

“I don’t think anybody talked to him about it. And the thing about it is everybody who was in his orbit knew about it,” Tarantino told the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for his conviction on two felony sex crimes.