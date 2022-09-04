Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert

Taylor Hawkins’s teenage son filled in for his late dad on the drums as the Foo Fighters performed “My Hero” at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert.

Oliver Shane (16) took over the drumsticks to honour his father, who was found dead in March in his Colombia hotel room at the age of 50.

Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson were among the stars who took to the stage on Saturday (3 September) to give the rockstar a powerful send-off.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.