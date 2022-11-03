'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights

Bruce Springsteen has given a glowing review of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, The Boss called the Love Story singer “super talented” and revealed that his daughter is a Swiftie, playing him the record as he picked her up from the airport.

“She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little bit. She’s a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well … they make great records. There’s a lot of great work going on,” Springsteen said.

