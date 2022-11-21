The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy says The Crown feels “dragged out and stretched thin” as it approaches its sixth and final season.

Season five of the royal drama focuses on the fallout of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) marriage breakdown and divorce before her death in 1997.

While Jacob praises “serviceable” performances by Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville as the Queen and Princess Margaret, he says the show as a whole feels more like an “ITV drama than a high budget Netflix must watch.”