WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises HBO’s satire The White Lotus for its excellent writing courtesy of School of Rock screenwriter Mike White.

The miniseries is set in a resort in Hawaii and explores the lives, dramas and relationships that play out between the various guests and staff of the hotel.

Annabel notes that ‘satire is hard to get right’ but White successfully ‘walks that fine line’.