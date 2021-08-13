'Thor: The Dark World' director Alan Taylor has opened up about the backlash the movie received, saying he "lost the will to live as a director”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel is considered one of the weaker entries in the MCU with Taylor admitting making it made him “lose the will to make movies and lose the will to live as a director”.

The director said he came out of the experience “having to rediscover the joy of filmmaking”.

Taylor recently went back to his TV roots having directed ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the prequel to HBO’s The Sopranos.