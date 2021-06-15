Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear at a hearing in upstate New York on Tuesday afternoon.

The former producer and his legal team are opposing efforts to extradite him to California, where he would face rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and contended that any sexual activity was consensual.

The extradition to California has been delayed due to the pandemic, and Weinstein’s team has challenged it on the ground that paperwork was allegedly not done properly.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act.