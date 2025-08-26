Will Smith left shocked by surprise find in his hotel room

Will Smith was left shocked by what awaited him in his hotel room in Denmark as the singer tours the world.

In a video on his Instagram account on 8 August, the actor praised the “very lovely” Rose Suite in Hotel Royal in Aarhus, before adding that it was his first time in the country.

The 56-year-old singer then panned up to the ceiling, where a series of paintings featuring naked women were hanging.

“I’ve never been more excited for my dreams”, he joked, after zooming in on the various pieces of art in the room.