Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid aiming to continuing to rewrite the history books with the club. The Italian made history in his first spell in charge between 2013 and 2015 where he won four titles, including La Décima. After leaving Real, Ancelotti enjoyed successful spells at FC Bayern, Napoli and Everton. But the prospect of returning to the Santiago Bernabéu proved to be a hugely tempting one. He will look to add to his Real trophy haul of the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.