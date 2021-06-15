Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference ahead of Portugal's debut at Euro 2020. The Portuguese star spoke about rumours of a move from Juventus to Manchester United or PSG. Ronaldo said: "The most important thing is the focus on the national team, as we don't have the chance to play a competition like this every day. It's my fifth Euro, but in my head it's like the first. I want to start well tomorrow [vs Hungary], try to win and play well. What I want most are positive thoughts from the beginning of the competition to the end."