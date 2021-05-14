Watch some of the most iconic Serie A goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Ronaldo brought up a century of Juventus goals, against Sassuolo in May 2021. Since joining I Bianconeri in 2018, Ronaldo has continued to prove that he remains one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football. The Portuguese Euro 2016 winner has led Juventus to both the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana during his time at the club. And he has continued to score stunning goals.