The return of Eric Garcia to FC Barcelona is now official. The defender joined the Barça Academy in 2008 and continued his development at La Masia until 2017 when he left for Manchester City where he spent four seasons featuring at U-19, U-23 level and for the first team. Garcia arrives on a free transfer after the end of his Man City contract, and has penned a deal until 2026. Check out Barça's new signing in action during his formative years at La Masia.