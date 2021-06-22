Erling Haaland has become an absolute superstar and goal machine at Borussia Dortmund. Check out his phenomenal career wearing the black and yellow kit. After moving from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, he Norwegian has turned into one of the world's best goalscorers. The striker netted 25 goals in his first 25 Bundesliga matches, including a hat-trick in just 19 minutes and 48 seconds in his first Bundesliga match. An astonishing 2020-21 campaign saw Haaland net 41 goals in 41 games, helping secure the DFB-Pokal trophy.