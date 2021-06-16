Following France's first match against Germany, Paul Pogba imitated Cristiano Ronaldo by removing the Heineken bottle at the post-match press conference. Pogba also gave his thoughts on France’s win.

"We know the attack we have, the team we have. We know our offensive qualities and the difficulties we can pose to other teams. We also know that the players up front can do a defensive job. We're not used to seeing them so low and run that much. They do it very well, it's a plus for us, we hope to continue like this, we know it will be a strength."