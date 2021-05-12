Pep Guardiola has enjoyed incredible success as Manchester City manager. Check out his journey to three Premier League titles in his first five years at the club. Guardiola's first Premier League crown came in his second season at the Etihad in 2018 after City reached a record 100 points. A second title followed 12 months later after City emerged victorious on the final day at Brighton, following a thrilling contest with Liverpool for top spot. Guardiola made it a hat-trick in 2020-21, as City dominated once more.