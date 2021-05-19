Scott Brown is one of the all-time Celtic greats. After signing from Hibernian in 2007, Brown became an inspirational figure in the Celtic midfield. The Scotland international captained the club to nine successive Scottish Premiership titles. They were among the 22 trophies that he collected during his 14 years at Celtic Park. Brown brought the curtain down on his Celtic career in 2021 after making 620 appearances in a Bhoys shirt. He will always be considered a club legend by fans and team-mates.