Real Madrid City played host to the tribute event held for club legend Sergio Ramos, who bids farewell following 671 competitive appearances, which yielded 101 goals. Ramos said: "One of the most difficult moments of my life has come. You can never prepare yourself for this, but the time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid. I joined the club with the support of my parents... The fans have backed me in good and bad moments, I’d have liked to have been able to say goodbye at our stadium. Thanks to Real Madrid, you’ll forever be in my heart."