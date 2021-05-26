Check out former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians coach. Sylvinho was handed the reins at Corinthians, on the eve of the new Brasileirao season getting underway. He began his playing career at Corinthians, before becoming one of the world's top left-backs during his time in Europe. Sylvinho has signed a deal until 2022 with Corinthians. He has previously spent time at the club as an assistant coach and also had a managerial spell in France with Olympique Lyonnais.