Gini Wijnaldum set his sights on winning the Champions League after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract from former club Liverpool. Wijnaldum said: "When I look at the team, and also when I spoke to the manager, I saw a team of talented players, big players. Besides that, I also saw a manager who can make the players even better. And also is capable of bringing those players together to make a stronger team. Hopefully my help can help them win the Champions League."