Independent TV
Showing now | Football Highlights
Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move
Gini Wijnaldum set his sights on winning the Champions League after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract from former club Liverpool. Wijnaldum said: "When I look at the team, and also when I spoke to the manager, I saw a team of talented players, big players. Besides that, I also saw a manager who can make the players even better. And also is capable of bringing those players together to make a stronger team. Hopefully my help can help them win the Champions League."
Up next
01:56
Swarm of 300 drones demands G7 leaders ‘act now’ on climate issues
00:23
Trump albino ‘doppelganger’ sings from ice cream stall in Pakistan
Live
G7 summit 2021: Leaders gather for photos on first day of talks
00:26
‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse captured in stunning footage
00:40
Joe Biden says that him and Johnson 'married way above their station'
00:39
Jill Biden reminds president to 'pay attention' during speech
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:38
Large sinkhole in Mexico continues to expand in farmland
02:06
Australia hit with strong winds, floods and snow
02:16
The Brexit ‘sausage war’: Five things you need to know
03:24
Trying London’s first legal e-scooter
00:48
Colombian protesters clash with police over World Cup qualifier
01:32
Injured sailor airlifted from ship in Argentine Sea
00:40
Lightning strikes as huge thunderstorm moves into New Jersey and New York City
00:35
Woman confronts ‘travellers’ riding horses in London’s Serpentine
01:10
Wild elephant herd continues epic journey through China
00:10
Tornado chaser nearly struck by lightning in Oklahoma
00:49
Fistfight breaks out in Bolivian Congress over jailed officials
02:11
Snake freed from immobilising coat of coal tar by rescuers
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:32
Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard
00:38
Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’
01:51
Drone footage shows tornado ripping through Colorado
00:50
Sven Goran-Eriksson’s interview disrupted by calls from persistent Lembit Opik
01:31
The internet has gone down. Here's why.
01:09
Fugitives fall overboard in dramatic Spain police boat chase
00:30
Terrifying video shows cars disappear into sinkhole in Israel
01:05
China wild elephants snooze together after 500km trek
00:23
Fake delivery driver pulls out shotgun on doorstep, victim fights back
00:28
Microscopic creature frozen for 24,000 years brought back to life
01:00
Funnel cloud spotted near Bristol
01:19
Turtle found with fishing hook lodged in its head
02:28
The fall of Edward Colston’s statue: One year on
00:30
Statue toppled in protest of indigenous children deaths at Canada school
00:19
‘Sea snot’ covers Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
00:19
Humpback whale entangled in fishing rope freed by Australian marine police
00:10
Cat’s lungs expand in medical students’ experiment
00:28
Logan Paul reacts to his fight against Floyd Mayweather
00:37
Trump appears to wear trousers back-to-front in North Carolina speech
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
01:00
Staffordshire cooling towers demolished in controlled explosion
00:55
Putin warns MI6 boss to not interfere with UK-Russian relations
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
00:41
Rishi Sunak announces ‘historic’ deal to force tech giants to pay more tax
01:01
Fly-tippers made to pick up their own rubbish after being caught by police
00:23
BBC anchor caught wearing shorts under desk as he presents news live
01:42
Massive gamma-ray blast recorded one billion light years away from Earth
00:55
Ian McKellen says he will fight ‘dangerous' Section 28 until it’s repealed in resurfaced video
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
00:59
SpaceX launches 22nd resupply mission to ISS
01:45
Sri Lanka cargo ship fire: Environmental disaster as plastic washes up on beaches
01:39
Drug dealers caught with £500,000 of cocaine after police chase
00:53
US Army accidentally storms Bulgarian sunflower oil factory
00:26
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
01:00
Aerial footage shows gigantic sinkhole that has appeared in Mexico
00:59
Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask
00:34
Huge tornado rips through rural Philippines
02:14
Futuristic boat autonomously navigates Amsterdam canals
00:50
Happy birthday McLOVIN: Superbad character would turn 40 today
01:34
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts sending crater rim collapsing into lava pond
01:06
Gareth Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee
00:54
Tropical storm hits Philippines with flooding and displaces villagers
02:02
Dramatic bodycam video shows children open fire on police in violent standoff
00:49
London landmarks light up in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride Month
00:30
Car thief crashes stolen vehicle on Atlanta highway and makes a run for it
00:30
Enormous plume of smoke billows from Iranian warship that caught fire and sank
01:31
Louisiana man builds ingenious mousetrap - and it works
01:09
Motorist tries to drive away with clamp attached to wheel
01:15
Brits around the country enjoy hottest weather of the year so far
00:36
Swimmers enjoy world’s first transparent ‘sky pool’ 35 metres above ground in London
01:25
Bystanders rescue Asian police officer attacked by homeless man in San Francisco
01:00
Monty the penguin celebrates sixth birthday by visiting tortoise, gorilla and other friends at the zoo
00:45
Dramatic moment sobbing girl is rescued after dinghy drifts out to sea in Wales
00:37
Serena Williams wishes she could give Naomi Osaka ‘hug’ amid French Open controversy
00:14
Gigantic shark shocks passengers on boat in Atlantic
00:42
G7: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on mask to greet Boris and Carrie
Live
G7 summit 2021: Leaders gather for photos on first day of talks
01:56
Swarm of 300 drones demands G7 leaders ‘act now’ on climate issues
00:23
Trump albino ‘doppelganger’ sings from ice cream stall in Pakistan
00:40
Joe Biden says that him and Johnson 'married way above their station'
00:00
Watch live as morning breaks at G7 venue in Cornwall
00:51
‘Nothing is negotiable’: Macron holds firm on Brexit negotiations
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden announces donation of 500 million Pfizer doses
00:00
Watch live as G7 leaders arrive for summit in Cornwall
00:26
‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse captured in stunning footage
00:00
Watch again as ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears in skies
00:44
Indian police stick skull banners to chests of unvaccinated people
00:00
Watch in full: Matt Hancock faces grilling from MPs over handling of Covid crisis
01:38
Large sinkhole in Mexico continues to expand in farmland
01:19
India building collapse: Rescue workers carry people pulled from rubble
02:06
Australia hit with strong winds, floods and snow
01:23
Government has ‘operated better’ since Cummings left, says Hancock
02:11
‘Telling’ that Cummings has not provided evidence for claims, says Hancock
00:39
Jill Biden reminds president to 'pay attention' during speech
00:38
Shocking CCTV footage shows robbers brutally beat elderly shop worker
01:01
Biden declares ‘United States is back’ to cheering troops as he arrives in UK
00:54
Biden touches down in Cornwall for G7 summit
00:58
Disturbing video shows sheriff taser 16-year-old boy at migrant shelter
01:09
Decision to remove portrait of Queen from Oxford University common room divides students
00:00
Watch live as President Biden arrives in UK for G7 Summit
00:52
Ohio doctor says Covid vaccine 'magnetizes' people and promotes 5G conspiracy theory
00:34
Super rare long-snouted seahorse spotted off Cornwall coast
01:32
Injured sailor airlifted from ship in Argentine Sea
00:48
Colombian protesters clash with police over World Cup qualifier
02:16
The Brexit ‘sausage war’: Five things you need to know
03:24
Trying London’s first legal e-scooter
00:35
Woman confronts ‘travellers’ riding horses in London’s Serpentine
00:17
Bear stuck on utility pole is rescued in Arizona
00:40
Lightning strikes as huge thunderstorm moves into New Jersey and New York City
01:24
Kamala Harris calls GOP ‘shortsighted’ for criticism over migration comments
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs
00:38
Cruise passenger's 'disappointment' at being denied port call in Scotland
01:10
Wild elephant herd continues epic journey through China
00:49
Fistfight breaks out in Bolivian Congress over jailed officials
01:19
Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill ‘unnecessary’
00:36
NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint
01:24
Biden ‘not taking advice from Trump’ on border, White House says
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:42
Two-year-old with IQ of 146 accepted as youngest US Mensa member
02:11
Snake freed from immobilising coat of coal tar by rescuers
02:32
Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard
00:38
Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’
01:13
Adorable baby tamandua takes its first steps
01:51
Drone footage shows tornado ripping through Colorado
01:31
The internet has gone down. Here's why.
01:09
Fugitives fall overboard in dramatic Spain police boat chase
00:23
Fake delivery driver pulls out shotgun on doorstep, victim fights back
00:58
'Is that a dong on a drone?' Sex toy drone flown in to Mayoral campaign event
00:28
Microscopic creature frozen for 24,000 years brought back to life
01:05
China wild elephants snooze together after 500km trek
00:30
Terrifying video shows cars disappear into sinkhole in Israel
00:30
Statue toppled in protest of indigenous children deaths at Canada school
01:19
Turtle found with fishing hook lodged in its head
00:34
AMC CEO appears to not be wearing pants in YouTube interview
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing with national security advisor
01:00
Funnel cloud spotted near Bristol
00:54
Lost dog rescued after wandering for miles on Arctic ice off Russian coast
00:00
Watch live as Matt Hancock faces Covid questions from MPs
01:46
Wild elephant herd causes chaos near Chinese city
00:19
‘Sea snot’ covers Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming
02:28
The fall of Edward Colston’s statue: One year on
00:54
Mangled train compartments strew Pakistan crash site
00:19
Humpback whale entangled in fishing rope freed by Australian marine police
00:37
Trump appears to wear trousers back-to-front in North Carolina speech
00:58
Hacking group Anonymous issues threat to Elon Musk
01:00
Staffordshire cooling towers demolished in controlled explosion
00:41
Rishi Sunak announces ‘historic’ deal to force tech giants to pay more tax
01:28
Trump’s Facebook account suspended for two years
00:55
Putin warns MI6 boss to not interfere with UK-Russian relations
01:38
Pentagon confirms Pride flag not permitted to fly at military bases
01:02
Arrests after 14-year-old girl shot dead at illegal party in South Carolina
00:49
Man gives bizarre interview after arrest for stealing emergency vehicle
00:45
White House says Trump unlikely to 'change his stripes' after Facebook ban
00:50
Newborn baby found dead inside Texas portable toilet
00:44
Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to get pardon
00:33
Rep. Maria Salazar makes bizarre claim that all socialists are anti-Semitic
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:39
Chinese police officers save shepherd's sheep from ditch
00:40
Woman jumps in water to save her drowning dog in Czech Republic
01:05
‘Dancing Devils’ tradition takes place in Venezuela despite Covid restrictions
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report
01:15
Protestors take to the street in Minneapolis after deadly police shooting
01:01
Fly-tippers made to pick up their own rubbish after being caught by police
00:55
Ian McKellen says he will fight ‘dangerous' Section 28 until it’s repealed in resurfaced video
01:42
Massive gamma-ray blast recorded one billion light years away from Earth
00:22
Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn agrees to testify in Trump probe
00:23
BBC anchor caught wearing shorts under desk as he presents news live
00:59
SpaceX launches 22nd resupply mission to ISS
00:59
Joe and Jill Biden ride bikes on First Lady's birthday
01:39
Drug dealers caught with £500,000 of cocaine after police chase
00:26
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
25:49
Cryptocurrency experts answer questions on market comeback
00:37
Jen Psaki defends Fauci as ‘undeniable asset’ amid email fallout
01:45
Sri Lanka cargo ship fire: Environmental disaster as plastic washes up on beaches
01:32
Nasa to send two new missions to Venus to study ‘inferno-like’ planet
02:32
Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard
01:24
Biden ‘not taking advice from Trump’ on border, White House says
00:38
Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
01:15
Protestors take to the street in Minneapolis after deadly police shooting
00:30
Mob dances on cop car after officers break up house party
00:22
Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy
00:50
Cops wrestle writhing alligator found on Mississippi lawn
00:30
Wildfire gets dangerously close to California TV station
00:49
Bodycam video shows shackled Ronald Greene being ordered to stay facedown during arrest.mp4
00:46
Brawl erupts between pro-Palestinian activists and Jewish diners in Los Angeles
01:07
Virginia police officer lifts car to save trapped woman
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing
01:13
New York mayor de Blasio eats Shake Shack during Covid briefing
00:56
Joe Biden chokes up when asked how son Beau would judge first 100 days of presidency
01:15
Paul Gosar describes Capitol insurrectionists as ‘peaceful patriots’
00:45
Trump official refuses to say if he discussed overturning election
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about Covid vaccine effort
00:28
White House won’t say if Colonial paid ransom over DarkSide hacking demands
00:45
Stacey Abrams slams Republican 'big lie' of voter fraud
02:10
Elon Musk jokes about Dogecoin on SNL
01:43
AOC shares 'day in the life' video from New York vaccine event
01:54
Biden claims April jobs report is ‘rebuttal’ to idea Americans don’t want to work
01:09
Jen Psaki moves on after Newsmax reporter pushes Wuhan conspiracy theories
00:48
Moment police officer crashes car during drag race
00:35
Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden
00:36
Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview
00:19
White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him
01:19
Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July
00:31
Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’
00:33
Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents
00:31
Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally
00:35
MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
00:27
Mike Pence criticises Biden administration in first speech since leaving office
00:35
Michael Cohen says Rudy Giuliani will be 'thrown under the bus' next
00:27
Doug Emhoff seen blowing kisses to Kamala during joint session
04:42
Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress
00:45
'America is not a racist country', says Republican senator Tim Scott
00:31
Biden tells transgender Americans 'Your president has your back'
00:59
GOP legislator confronted for suggesting there is 'good side' to slavery
00:58
White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks
00:45
Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds
00:49
Vandal shatters glass at synagogue in New York
00:47
Tucker Carlson says kids wearing masks is ‘child abuse’ in anti-mask rant
00:28
Authorities said they wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown bodycam video
00:53
New York governor says he won't resign even if Attorney General's investigation shows misconduct
01:16
DOJ announces investigation into Louisville police after Breonna Taylor killing
00:52
Chauvin prosecutor says he felt 'a little bad’ for the killer police officer
01:03
Arizona lawmaker demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in voting rights debate
00:20
Crowds take part in inaugural Josh Swain fight
00:47
It's exactly a year since Trump suggested using bleach to treat Covid
01:01
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches crewed mission to ISS
01:00
Lincoln Project attack ad says ‘everyone’ calls Trump ‘old’ and ‘impotent’
00:55
Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke
02:18
Stacey Abrams lists new Georgia voting bill provisions she objects to
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
03:57
Key moments from the Derek Chauvin murder trial
01:54
'What's right is right': Minnesota crowd reacts to Chauvin verdict
02:48
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all murder charges
01:22
Floyd's murder 'ripped the blinders off' systemic racism in US, says Biden
00:52
Trump considering 2024 presidential run
00:39
Mike Lindell pranked on live TV by fake Trump caller
02:22
Elderly dementia patient violently arrested in Colorado
00:40
Moment reckless driver jumps opening drawbridge
00:54
Newly released body cam footage shows the shooting of Adam Toledo
01:16
Derek Chauvin refuses to testify in George Floyd murder trial
00:55
Pelosi shoots down Democratic bill to expand Supreme Court
00:32
Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing third Covid wave
02:49
Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
01:23
Cardiologist says police killed George Floyd
03:16
Black Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police officer
01:08
Matt Gaetz claims support of Trump and Taylor Greene after sex trafficking allegations
00:53
Joe Biden comments on passing of Prince Philip
03:48
Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99
00:21
Fox News host links Harry & Meghan to Philip’s death
01:40
Prince Philip death: Mourners gather at Windsor Castle
00:42
Greta Thunberg says Trump’s attacks on her are ‘hilarious’
01:13
Fentanyl wasn’t what slowed George Floyd’s breathing, lung expert says
01:46
LA police arrest Black man as they search for white suspect
00:45
Migrant boy abandoned in desert asks guard for help
01:29
Woman with the world’s longest nails gets an extreme manicure
00:50
Biden gets heated defending infrastructure plan against GOP critics
00:32
Tucker Carlson defends Capitol rioters
00:34
CCTV shows bleeding sailor rushing into store and pleadng for help during Maryland shooting
00:52
Doormen stand by while Asian American attacked in street
02:30
The key moments from Piers Morgan’s Fox News interview
01:11
Police chase stolen ambulance across East Dallas
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
04:50
What's going on with Dogecoin?
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:08
What you need to know about the coronavirus variants
04:05
How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
04:56
Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?
12:45
Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget
03:45
What can we expect from the 2021 budget?
08:18
What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?
07:01
The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?
07:28
Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline
07:02
On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive
06:58
What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?
18:36
President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA
05:18
The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history
04:50
I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing
03:23
Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest
04:17
What will travel be like post Brexit?
06:52
I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?
05:44
The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency
01:46
Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign
07:07
After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy
02:03
Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign
00:40
Euro 2020: Opening game will be a draw, according to 'psychic' sausage dog
00:50
Sven Goran-Eriksson’s interview disrupted by calls from persistent Lembit Opik
01:19
Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘ignorant’ fans who boo players taking the knee
00:53
Jake Paul supports brother Logan during fight with Floyd Mayweather
01:22
Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's Jordan Henderson Euros inclusion criticism
00:54
Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos
00:28
Logan Paul reacts to his fight against Floyd Mayweather
00:27
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face-off in final press conference ahead of boxing match
00:24
Partick Thistle announce new signing with hilarious mash-up video
01:06
Gareth Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee
01:12
Cows invade cricket pitch and bring match to a halt
00:37
Serena Williams wishes she could give Naomi Osaka ‘hug’ amid French Open controversy
00:22
Fan throws popcorn at NBA star Russell Westbrook as he leaves court
01:21
Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild, Solksjaer says
00:42
Unai Emery explains importance of Villarreal’s Europa League victory over Manchester United
00:52
‘Devastated’ Man United fans react after Europa League final loss
00:00
Watch in full: Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds press conference ahead of Europa League final
00:42
Brooks Koepka can’t mask disdain towards Bryson DeChambeau
01:21
Chelsea and Leicester will go head to head in the 140th FA Cup final at Wembley
00:24
Jake Paul gets tattoo of Floyd Mayweather’s hat
00:20
Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul scuffle at press conference for Logan Paul fight
03:03
2021 British and Irish Lions squad revealed
00:39
Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle
02:24
Trailer released for Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
00:30
Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares
00:28
Tyson Fury calls Eddie Hearn an ‘absolute w*****’
00:41
Brendan Rodgers responds to Tottenham speculation
00:55
LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting
01:24
Simone Biles announces partnership with Athleta
00:41
Spurs need to win trophies to keep Harry Kane, says Woodgate
00:31
Chelsea fans react as club withdraws from Super League
00:43
Mikel Arteta: ‘We want to listen to fans’ over Super League
02:27
Liverpool owner apologises to fans over Super League plan
00:53
European Super League all about the money, says Harry Redknapp
00:46
Boris Johnson vows to block European Super League
00:59
Gary Neville condemns plans for European Super League
01:03
Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League
00:23
‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada
00:40
Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National
01:02
Mourinho interrupts presser to pay tribute to Prince Philip
00:34
Solskjaer explains Luke Shaw half-time substitution in Man Utd win
01:33
Rugby player develops device to track head trauma
00:41
Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of having ‘personal’ issue with Sadio Mane
00:51
Dustin Johnson talks up timely form ahead of Masters defence
02:19:44
Extreme E: Watch round 2 of Desert X Prix qualifying live
00:40
Tributes left to Yeovil captain Lee Collins
00:42
Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen crashes during Desert X Prix qualifying
01:10:39
Watch live as soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay
00:46
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Man Utd loss to Leicester in FA Cup
00:37
Pep Guardiola: What Manchester City have achieved in the last four months is incredible
01:28
Maggie Alphonsi hails prospect of women’s Lions team as a game-changer
01:27
Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' with win over Man Utd in FA Cup
00:36
Joe Hart apologises for ‘job done’ social media post after Europa League exit
01:04
Mikel Arteta hits out at international fixtures- 'It becomes really dangerous'
01:07
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid- Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea
00:43
Sabine Schmitz attempts to drive transit van around Nurburgring in 2004 Top Gear episode
01:17
Klopp ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Liverpool’s ‘dirty three points’ at Wolves
00:48
Bristol Bears' Max Lahiff gives entertaining pre-match interview
00:38
Basketball commentator calls players N-word for kneeling during national anthem
00:23
Patrick Ewing complains of security harassment at Madison Square Gardens
01:15
Finance main motivation for qualifying for Champions League, says Klopp
00:45
Solskjaer on Manchester United losing title ground in Palace fog
00:58
Wales 40-24 England: Press conference with Wayne Pivac
02:45
Wales 40 - England 24: Press conference with Eddie Jones
00:28
Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf, says Rory McIlroy
00:45
Tiger Woods: Top career moments
00:42
‘My coaching methods second to nobody’, says Jose Mourinho
01:08
Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic responds to criticism
00:30
Manchester United ‘dropped off our form’, Solskjær says
00:34
Naomi Osaka sends message to her sister after winning match against Serena Williams
00:40
Man sails on frozen Netherlands lake in magical scene
00:44
Solskjaer pleased with response as McTominay fires United into next round
00:25
Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes speaks after Super Bowl defeat
01:21
Joe Root reflects on historic India victory
01:21
India v England: Virat Kohli reflects on first Test defeat
00:45
Brendan Rodgers condemns racist abuse of players
00:29
Tom Brady takes home seventh Super Bowl title
01:55:12
Fans arrive in Tampa for Super Bowl 2021
00:47
England prepare for Calcutta Cup against Scotland at Twickenham
00:36
Mourinho: I don't need others to put pressure on me
02:33
Man City 1 - 0 Sheffield Utd: Manager press conferences
01:15
Arsenal 0 - 0 Man Utd: Manager press conferences
00:25
Marseille supporters storm club's training ground
00:56
Liverpool 3-1 victory over Tottenham was a 'deserved win', says Jurgen Klopp
01:48
Jose Mourinho addresses Harry Kane injury
00:46
Solskjaer left frustrated by shock defeat to rock-bottom Blades
01:31
Chris Wilder praises 'fabulous' Manchester United after Sheffield United win
00:25
England lift 2020 Six Nations trophy
00:48
Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal defeating Southampton 3-1
01:02
Pep Guardiola staying calm despite Manchester City’s winning run
01:04
Premier League footballers mark Holocaust Memorial Day
02:22
Five key failings that cost Lampard his Chelsea job
01:10
Sri Lanka v England: James Anderson press conference
01:23
Drone captures surfers riding waves in Hawaii
00:43
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- United didn't pounce on Liverpool's injury crisis
00:51
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd: Jurgen Klopp press conference
00:51
Man City 4-0 Palace- Press conference with Pep Guardiola
01:19
Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden after Brighton win
00:39
Tottenham were not good enough, but good enough to win against Fulham, says Mourinho
00:29
Lizzie Deignan says rising standards make women’s cycling a ‘new sport’
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:18
Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal
01:30
Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield
01:24
专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员
01:14
Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool
01:30
Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale
00:52
Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters
01:02
Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four
01:28
César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté
01:19
Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids
00:57
Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'
01:08
Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League
01:55
Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
00:48
Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final
01:05
Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966
02:03
Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City
01:31
Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'
01:13
Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'
01:33
Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid
01:23
Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'
01:44
Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea
01:20
Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'
01:17
Zinedine Zidane: 'We've got this far thanks to our hard work'
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
01:00
Trailer for Love Island 2021
00:28
Michael Douglas confused for daughter’s grandfather
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
00:37
Richard Ayoade and Steve Pemberton swear at Bafta TV Awards
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
00:50
Happy birthday McLOVIN: Superbad character would turn 40 today
01:10
Harry Potter Flagship Store to Open in NYC
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:36
American says that Australian KFC is much better than US
00:49
James Corden doesn't know if Carpool Karaoke will be allowed to return
00:42
Watchmen depicts 1921 Tulsa race massacre
00:37
Dita Von Teese revealed to be Beetroot on The Masked Dancer
00:36
John Barrowman thanks fans for their support
00:59
Cineworld allows gamers to play on the big screen
00:29
Cindy Crawford models Ross's leather pants from Friends
00:23
Amazon create AmaZen mindfulness pods for employees
00:29
TikToker creates scarily realistic Tom Cruise deepfakes
00:30
Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow perform duet of ‘Smelly Cat’ during Friends reunion
00:33
Friends Reunion: Cast quizzed on what Chandler did for a living
00:34
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had off-screen romance
00:31
David Schwimmer says he ‘doesn’t remember’ classic Friends episode
00:34
Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she’s ‘mortified’ with performance on show
00:48
Friends star Matthew Perry reveals live audience fear, saying ‘I felt I was gonna die’
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
00:40
Friends: Painful on-set accident led to superstitious 'huddle' before each episode
00:24
Friends cast reveal mystery of disappearing beam from Monica’s apartment
01:00
Matt LeBlanc explains how drunken incident night before Friends audition won him Joey role
00:24
Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was ‘stupid’
10:58
Top 10 anime you didn’t know existed (but need in your life)
12:21
Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery
01:48
Jimmy Kimmel tears into Ted Cruz on late-night show
02:11
Last Night in Soho: Mind-bending trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy psychological horror is released
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
00:34
Annoyed Meghan McCain cut off for advert break during anti-Semitism discussion
00:21
Pete Davidson jokes about Chrissy Teigen's bullying scandal
02:07
Marvel releases Eternals teaser trailer
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
00:28
Drake’s son breaks down in tears at Billboard Awards
00:39
Lil Nas X 'rips pants' during SNL performance
02:19
US army recruitment advert shares story of soldier raised by two mums
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:29
Trailer released for Censor
00:52
Ted Cruz shares video comparing US and Russian military recruitment adverts
00:38
Noel Gallagher, Skin to star in Sky’s ‘The Live Revival’ docuseries to boost UK music scene
10:26
Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron
00:48
Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestine protesters in New York
01:01
Drew Barrymore says she felt ‘gaslit’ working with Woody Allen
02:28
Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series
00:27
Italy rehearse for Eurovision 2021
01:08
Julianna Margulies recalls 'frightening' hotel room encounter with Steven Seagal
00:51
Susanna Reid awkwardly turns down hug from Adil Ray
00:57
Mel B discusses domestic abuse on Good Morning Britain
00:42
SNL cold open mocks new Covid mask rules
00:37
Lisa Kudrow says her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother
00:47
Goldie Hawn opened up about battling depression during her rise to fame
00:20
TikToker reveals British things that American homes don't have
01:13
Her Game Too raises awareness about the sexist abuse experienced by female football fans
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
00:44
Ellen DeGeneres welcomes Jennifer Aniston as first-ever on-set interview
00:30
Friends reunion special teaser released ahead of HBO Max premiere
00:48
Emily Blunt says she regrets turning down 'Black Widow'
00:46
Ellen DeGeneres addresses ‘toxic workplace’ allegations
00:20
American Idol star exits show after KKK-themed video emerges
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
00:29
Ewan McGregor teases mystery cameo in Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off
00:52
Ellen announces talk show will end in spring of 2022
00:30
Machine Gun Kelly explains why he has a necklace with Megan Fox's blood inside
00:37
Michelle Obama shares opinion on Chicago-style pizza with Stephen Colbert
08:49
Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo
00:28
Anita Wig'lit makes Prince Andrew joke on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under
00:47
Michelle Obama praises The Weeknd for charity work at Brits
00:48
Lewis Capaldi repeatedly muted at Brits in sweary rant
00:43
Elton John and Years & Years perform ‘It’s a Sin’ live at Brits
00:52
Little Mix thank Jesy Nelson in powerful acceptance speech after Brits win
00:31
Dua Lipa calls on Boris Johnson to give NHS staff ‘fair pay rise’
00:00
Watch live as stars arrive on red carpet for Brit Awards
00:37
SNL sketch 'Gen Z Hospital' criticised for appropriating African-American vernacular English (AAVE)
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
00:56
Anthony Costa reveals Blue stole private jet meant for Blur
00:55
Lizzo breaks down in tears over ‘feeling like a burden to everyone’
00:41
Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ to make her career ‘miserable’ over Wonder Woman concerns
00:31
Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears on Instagram over comments about appearance
00:57
Seth Rogen's 2014 SNL joke about James Franco meeting underage girls
00:50
SNL jokes Elon Musk hosting show was ‘alibi’ for Chinese rocket crashing to Earth
00:58
Elon Musk dresses up as Wario on SNL
01:41
You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'
00:51
Alan Carr jokes about Meghan Markle’s royal family problems
00:34
Miley Cyrus gives shout out to 'my godmother' Dolly Parton on SNL
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
00:09
Skater's ollie over a flight of stairs ends in near-miss
00:59
Queen marks Prince Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him
00:53
Take a look inside a Mars impact crater
00:37
Overwhelmed restaurant worker suffers ‘panic attack’ in viral video
00:10
Tornado chaser nearly struck by lightning in Oklahoma
00:10
Cat’s lungs expand in medical students’ experiment
01:15
Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana
00:58
Piers Morgan rails against ‘cancel culture’ on ‘60 Minutes Australia'
00:59
Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask
00:48
Capuchin monkey plays with car navigation system
01:22
Nutritionists have one piece of advice if you are running to lose weight
01:00
These shoes developed for the visually impaired vibrate when objects are in the way
01:31
Louisiana man builds ingenious mousetrap - and it works
01:14
Pros and cons of cryptocurrency reward credit cards
00:51
Five foods you should never give your dog
00:36
Swimmers enjoy world’s first transparent ‘sky pool’ 35 metres above ground in London
00:34
Kate Middleton wears pink ‘princess dress’ to meet young cancer patient
00:47
Disastrous gender reveal creates confusion over baby's identity
00:55
Expert explains signs that a couple will break up
00:58
William and Kate take Prince Philip’s Land Rover to drive-in cinema event
00:52
Rare ‘dancing’ lemurs arrive at Chester Zoo
00:38
Jillian Michaels addresses Lizzo controversy
00:27
Golden Retriever pup runs again after surviving deadly parasite
01:41
Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed
00:28
Deer spotted swimming across Devon river
00:56
Friends cast open up about ‘no hook-up’ policy on set
00:35
Bees working together to remove Fanta lid in viral video
00:30
Little boy asks Kate Middleton: 'Are you a prince?'
00:42
Baby giraffe discovers own shadow
00:38
‘It’s hurting my ears!’ Prince William jokes as Kate attempts to DJ on Scotland tour
00:22
Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy
00:13
Lion and leopard crash out of tree while fighting over kill
00:42
Woman answers mystery of food packaging colours
00:15
Pandora employee calls out cheating customer
01:21
Kate Middleton thanks nurses for ‘huge sacrifices’ during ‘hardest of years’
00:34
Princess Anne jokes ‘do get away’ to royal fans
00:22
Oprah Winfrey surprised by Prince Harry’s dedication to The Me You Can’t See
00:52
Prince Harry compares Meghan racism to Diana and Dodi
00:57
Prince Harry does EMDR psychotherapy with Oprah
00:54
Oprah Winfrey says childhood rape convinced her girls ‘aren’t safe’
03:47
Key moments from Prince Harry’s Oprah interview
01:08
Lady Gaga reveals she was raped by record producer at 19
00:25
Prince Harry says the clicking of cameras makes his ‘blood boil’
00:49
Prince Harry opens up Meghan’s suicidal thoughts
00:18
Prince Harry says there was ‘no justice’ over Diana’s death
00:44
Prince Harry says he didn’t want to ‘share grief’ of Diana’s death with world
00:33
Harry reveals he used drink and drugs to cope with trauma of Diana’s death
00:30
Harry says he can’t forget Diana crying while paparazzi chased her
01:10
When and where to see the Blood Moon lunar eclipse
00:29
McDonald’s fan shares tip to get fries freshly cooked every time
00:29
Woman discovers AirBnb is directly above creepy abandoned mall
02:11
Moby speaks candidly about being suicidal at the height of his success in his upcoming self-narrated biographical documentary, 'Moby Doc'
00:44
Prince Harry compares royal life to The Truman Show
00:41
TikToker challenges driver to deliver food faster in exchange for candy
00:46
Man locks head in cage in attempt to stop smoking
00:52
Scarlett Moffatt reveals she reached out to the Samaritans after ‘horrific’ trolling
00:52
Megan Fox says Hollywood is not adapted to working with mothers
01:03
Could UK travellers be given Covid screening tests to use abroad?
01:48
Duchess of Cambridge promises to wear pink dress for four-year-old with leukaemia
00:42
Tess Holliday opens up about responses she's received after revealing anorexia battle
00:25
Kate tells Prince William 'you don't need to roll your Rs' in cheeky YouTube channel trailer
00:25
Australian TV anchor cruelly mocks Meghan Markle’s new book
00:59
Adorable 12-year-old boy serenades kitten with a ukulele
01:12
Man eats 1.5-year-old rotten chicken to get high
00:40
Princess Charlotte marks sixth birthday with new photo
00:54
Martin Scorsese goes viral as he guesses ‘feminine items’ in hilarious video with daughter Francesca
00:53
Royals were told ‘you all need to leave’ after Prince Philip’s funeral, says Mike Tindall
00:30
Victoria Beckham shares the parenting technique she relied on to help her children through lockdown
00:24
American woman goes viral for her pronunciation of Caffè Nero
00:44
Mother uses diaper changes to teach toddler “consent while parenting"
00:24
Gwyneth Paltrow discusses criticism of her 2002 Oscar dress
00:35
Royal Mint unveils spectacular gold £10,000 coin weighing 22lb
00:29
Willow Smith reveals she is polyamorous
00:37
Instagram influencer paints mask on face to enter Bali store
00:54
Martin Scorsese tries to guess feminine products on TikTok
00:36
Woman with Down’s Syndrome cries as little brother asks her to be bridesmaid
00:56
Steph McGovern undergoes smear test live on TV
00:31
Joy Behar apologises for repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner
00:29
Elderly couple moved to tears after kind woman cleans home
00:58
Flight attendant reveals why the crew greets you as you board the plane
00:45
Kelly Osbourne says she relapsed after four years of sobriety
00:33
Chrissy Teigen opens up about 'defining moment' after pregnancy loss
00:19
Courteney Cox proves ‘she’s a Monica’ in real life
00:58
Farmer calls out food industry in TikTok about expiration dates
00:20
Alex Rodriguez posts ode to Jennifer Lopez on Instagram story
00:47
Gwyneth Paltrow says some Goop products shock her mother
00:59
Couple goes viral after man proposes with five rings
00:29
Advert for Halloween outfits banned for objectifying women
00:58
Customers flock to hairdressers and barbers in desperate need of a trim
00:57
Kate Garraway on husband arriving home from hospital
00:45
Touching moment elementary school kids applaud teacher for passing citizenship test
00:26
Khloe Kardashian embraces her body, and talks about body image struggles
00:23
Female business owner uses fake male assistant to handle difficult people
01:00
Prince William says we must ‘reset our relationship with nature’ to avoid climate disaster
00:30
Woman mocks shoulder-baring ‘Vaccine Ready’ tops on Revolve
00:44
Demi Lovato was told she was 'not sick enough' for eating disorder treatment
00:29
Housewife’s uncovered diary from 1957 shows ‘times don’t change’
01:10
‘It did bother me’: Prince Albert II of Monaco responds to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview
00:41
The One Show's Alex Jones reveals she is expecting her third child
00:31