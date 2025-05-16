How to park for free at airports: An expert explains

Airports have strict rules on parking in drop-off zones, with some charging £6 or more for just ten minutes.

However it doesn't always have to cost to be at the airport for a short amount of time, a consumer expert has explained.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live, Which? lawyer Lisa Webb revealed that there are tricks to avoid paying a charge.

Her advice included taking advantage of the park and ride feature at London Heathrow, which is free for stays of under half an hour.