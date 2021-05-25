A baby giraffe discovers its own shadow in an adorable video captured at Monarto Safari Park in southern Australia.

The calf inspects its shadow at length and prods the ground with its hoof. It then briefly walks towards the person filming, before its outline captures its attention again.

“How cute!” exclaims the man behind the camera.

The Monarto Safari Park is home to the largest giraffe herd in Australia and is the most successful giraffe breeding institution in Australasia, according to its website.