Adorable footage shows the moment a baby girl in Minnesota, suffering from hearing loss, gets the opportunity to hear her mother’s voice for the first time thanks to cochlear implants.

10-month-old Liv is one of the first babies to receive a cochlear implant after the qualification age was lowered to nine months from the original age of twelve months in March.

With earlier access to cochlear implants, babies will be able to develop language and speech at around the time and level as other children.