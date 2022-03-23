A warehouse worker provided some light relief on BBC Breakfast as he appeared in the background of a live TV report.

Nina Warhurst was speaking about the cost of living crisis from Liverpool, but it was the man in the background of her shot who stole the show on Wednesday morning.

The employee can be seen playing on his phone as Warhurst begins speaking and after realising he's been caught out, he glances up at the live camera, spins and walks off in a panic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.