Photographer flies homemade boat plane over South Pacific in breath-taking clip

A photographer has been spotted flying a homemade dinghy over The Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, in a bid to capture some unexplored areas.

Ben Neale, 37, from Australia, put the 8,000-piece aircraft together himself without instructions, and the project took two months to complete.

"I sailed a boat with the flying boat on the deck there and used it as a photography platform," he said of the hours he got to spend in the air.

The footage is on Gallery Earth and can be bought to raise funds for NGOs.

