This is the adorably funny moment a capuchin monkey appears to operate a car navigation system.

The monkey, which is carrying a baby on its back, can be seen pressing the screen and opening the maps function.

At first glance, it looks like the monkey is setting the GPS, perhaps navigating its owner’s car to its favourite snack place. But on closer inspection, it’s clear the creature is just monkeying around.

Another pet capuchin comes to take a look at the screen before scampering off.