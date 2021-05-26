A walker was stunned after a deer swam across a river in Shaldon, Devon, right in front of him – and then proceeded to trot off along a path. James Doolan filmed the amazing scenes on the River Teign, saying “it was quite a sight”. The event took place early in the morning, and Doolan said he’d never seen deer in the area before – let alone in the local river. However, the deer appeared to make the journey safely before disembarking on the other side.