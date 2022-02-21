This is the moment rescuers saved an elephant stuck in a hole - by filling it with water until it floated to the top.

The tusker was stuck in the deep ditch in Midnapore in West Bengal.

A team of forest rangers filled the pit with water which made the elephant float to the top, then they used ropes to pull it out.

One rescuer said: ‘’Under the leadership of DFO Shri Sandeep Berwal and ADFOs the rescue was completed successfully by 4am.’’

