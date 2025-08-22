Helen Flanagan shares struggle to calm four-year-old son running wild at 11:30pm

Helen Flanagan has opened up about the difficulties of parenthood, as she struggles to calm down her four-year-old son before bed.

Sharing a candid video on Instagram on Wednesday (20 August), the mother-of-three can be seen trying to pacify Charlie, who was running around at 11.30pm.

Bending down, she said: “Charlie, I love you, can you come over to mummy please?”

After he ran into her arms, she asked: “Do you love your mummy?”, to which he replied “yes”. She then held his hand to her heart and chanted: “I am calm, I love my mummy”, which he repeated.

In the clip’s caption, she wrote: “It can be really hard when they are little but also I know that I’m going to want these times back one day too."