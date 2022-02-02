Boy sneaks homemade comic onto library shelf and 50 people request to read it

An eight-year-old boy has gone viral after sneaking his homemade comic book into a library, with more than 50 people signing up to a waitlist to read his graphic novel.

Dillon Helbig, from Idaho, was determined to get his work published and slipped his creation onto the shelves at a local library.

The 81-page book, titled “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis”, is about a boy who is sent back in time to the first Thanksgiving after a star atop his Christmas tree exploded.

It took the young author four days to write and illustrate.

Sign up to our newsletters here.