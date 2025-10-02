Prince Harry shares sweet moment with Jane Goodall in resurfaced video

Dr Jane Goodall and the Duke of Sussex shared an impromptu greeting in "chimpanzee" in a sweet video from 2019.

The pair shared the moment as Prince Harry joined the conservationist's meeting for her youth empowerment project Roots and Shoots, where she talked about how they “clicked” when they first met in December 2018 and hoped to work together to raise awareness about conservation.

Footage of the greeting has resurfaced following the news that the renowned chimpanzee expert has died aged 91.

At the time the video was posted in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Dr Jane taught Harry the greeting when they first met.

The Jane Goodall Institute said Dr Jane gave a greeting "in chimpanzee" to "just about every audience" she spoke to.