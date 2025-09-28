Jesy Nelson shares baby daughter’s ‘first words’ in twins update

Jesy Nelson has shared a video of her baby daughter Story's "first words."

The former Little Mix star welcomed twins with her now-fiance, Zion Foster, back in May.

In a video posted to TikTok, the singer asks her daughter: "Tell me how they went?" before Story babbles in reply.

Nelson's daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, were born prematurely at 31 weeks and five days. Prior to their birth, the star spent months in the NICU after her children were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) - a rare condition that can put both babies at risk.