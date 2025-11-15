Kate posts autumn video about ‘embracing change and letting go’

The Princess of Wales has issued a poignant message on reflection and learning to "let go of what is no longer needed" in an autumn video.

Kate narrated her latest seasonal clip as part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, describing how "Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most."

The video, which was recorded at the beginning of October, shows the princess trying outdoor cooking alongside chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton. The group shared food and stories around a bonfire in Windsor Great Park.

Filming for the video also took place in Northern Ireland, including at Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh and Mallon Farm in Co Tyrone.