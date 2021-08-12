Kerry Katona appears on GMB to give her opinion on peeing in the sea

TV personality Kerry Katona has criticised those who urinate in the sea, describing the act as “dirty and disgusting”. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the former Atomic Kitten singer admitted that she did it as a child, but that it was something she “really frown[s] upon” as an adult. “We’re polluting the world as it is, and you’re going in the sea and having a pee when it takes you two minutes to go over and have a wee,” she said.