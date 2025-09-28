Kylie Jenner recreates viral ‘rise and shine’ moment with son Aire

Kylie Jenner recreated her viral "rise and shine" meme six years on — but this time with Aire instead of Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 28, woke up her daughter with the greeting in a 2019 viral video of a Kylie Cosmetics headquarters office tour.

In a video posted to her TikTok on Friday (26 September), Jenner recreated the moment with her son, singing "Rise and shine," before Aire repeats the greeting back to her.

The reality star shares Aire, 3, and Stormi, 7, with her former partner Travis Scott.