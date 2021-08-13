Dogs and their owners will both be able to drink cocktails at a new bar and café in East London. After Bark, based in Hackney Wick, offers alcoholic drinks for humans, while the canines can lick dog-friendly beer, wine or 'puptails' - which come with an edible beer bone coaster. "I think everyone wants to have a life," owner Jamie Swan, who opened After Bark in June, told Reuters. "When you are a dog carer, dog parent, you do feel quite bad if you leave them alone."